ANL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
ASC 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.98%)
ASL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
BOP 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
FCCL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
FFBL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
GGL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.69%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.58%)
KAPCO 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
MLCF 45.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.37%)
NETSOL 154.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.23%)
PACE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.7%)
PRL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.93%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 165.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.82%)
UNITY 39.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
WTL 3.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,247 Increased By ▲ 52.97 (1.02%)
BR30 26,197 Increased By ▲ 206.13 (0.79%)
KSE100 47,986 Increased By ▲ 386.63 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,271 Increased By ▲ 168.3 (0.88%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may bounce to $67.39 before falling

  • The bounce will have little impact on the steady downtrend, which may extend into $59.55-$62.01 range, as the wave c did not complete around $65.98
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may bounce to $67.39 per barrel before resuming its downtrend, as suggested by a projection analysis and the hourly RSI.

The contract found a temporary support at $64.46, the 114.6%projection level of a downward wave (c) from $76.38. The bullish divergence on the hourly RSI indicates a further bounce from the current level.

The bounce will have little impact on the steady downtrend, which may extend into $59.55-$62.01 range, as the wave c did not complete around $65.98.

A break below $64.46 could confirm the continuation of the trend towards the target zone.

On the daily chart, oil managed to hover above a trendline rising from the April 22, 2020 low of $15.98. The support established by this trendline, along with the one at $64.57, has triggered a pullback towards a resistance at $67.90, the 23.6% retracement of the uptrend from $35.74.

Based on this retracement analysis, the downtrend may resume towards $61.76, once the pullback is over.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil asia oil European oil

Brent oil may bounce to $67.39 before falling

Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC

Use of RLNG as GDMO: EPQL seeks Power Division support to push for PPIB approval

Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

EU conveyed Pakistan's top priorities

Regional integration with CARs key to development: Kyrgyz envoy

India told to focus on its internal issues: Hekmatyar praises Pakistan's approach

Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told

G7 leaders to discuss Afghan situation tomorrow

Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters