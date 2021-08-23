ANL 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
ASC 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.69%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
BOP 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
FCCL 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
FFL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.69%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
GGL 46.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.13%)
JSCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
KAPCO 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.25%)
NETSOL 154.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.22%)
PACE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
PAEL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 165.70 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.98%)
UNITY 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
WTL 3.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 55.61 (1.07%)
BR30 26,203 Increased By ▲ 211.53 (0.81%)
KSE100 48,001 Increased By ▲ 401.42 (0.84%)
KSE30 19,282 Increased By ▲ 179.34 (0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New Zealand lockdown to be extended until at least Friday

  • Auckland, which is the epicentre of the latest Delta variant outbreak, may be in lockdown for longer, the report said
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

WELLINGTON: New Zealand is set to stay in COVID-19 lockdown until at least midnight Friday, New Zealand Herald reported without giving the source of the information.

Auckland, which is the epicentre of the latest Delta variant outbreak, may be in lockdown for longer, the report said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce a decision shortly on whether she will extend or end the lockdown.

New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens

Currently, the country of 5.1 million is under lockdown until midnight on Tuesday.

New Zealand Jacinda Ardern New Zealand Herald

New Zealand lockdown to be extended until at least Friday

Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC

Use of RLNG as GDMO: EPQL seeks Power Division support to push for PPIB approval

Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

EU conveyed Pakistan's top priorities

Regional integration with CARs key to development: Kyrgyz envoy

India told to focus on its internal issues: Hekmatyar praises Pakistan's approach

Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told

G7 leaders to discuss Afghan situation tomorrow

Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters