World
New Zealand lockdown to be extended until at least Friday
- Auckland, which is the epicentre of the latest Delta variant outbreak, may be in lockdown for longer, the report said
23 Aug 2021
WELLINGTON: New Zealand is set to stay in COVID-19 lockdown until at least midnight Friday, New Zealand Herald reported without giving the source of the information.
Auckland, which is the epicentre of the latest Delta variant outbreak, may be in lockdown for longer, the report said.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce a decision shortly on whether she will extend or end the lockdown.
New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens
Currently, the country of 5.1 million is under lockdown until midnight on Tuesday.
