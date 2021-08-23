ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
PAF lady doctor dies of Covid-19

INP 23 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Flight Lieutenant of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Dr Mahnoor Farzand died of Covid-19 here on Sunday. According to Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Dr Mahnoor was admitted in Combined Military Hospital (CMH) at Malir Cantt after she was tested positive for coronavirus where she breathed her last on Sunday.

Father of the deceased PAF doctor had also tested positives for Covid-19 and was hospitalised. According to the data of PMA, 220 doctors have so far died of Covid-19 in the country.

Among the doctors who had passed away due to the coronavirus, 53 belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while six hailed from Balochistan, three from Azad Kashmir and one doctor from Gilgit-Baltistan.

