'Record' agri, livestock uplift projects initiated in merged districts: SAPM

INP 23 Aug 2021

WANA: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema has said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, record uplift projects in agriculture and livestock sectors have been initiated in the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) that would help eliminate sense of deprivation of tribal people.

Speaking after inaugurating an Agriculture Research Center (ARC) in Wana, district headquarter of South Waziristan on Sunday, he said that the prime minister has paid special attention to the rapid development of merged districts like other areas of the country.

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said that agriculture research centers were being set up in merged districts to provide production opportunities in this sector. He said that special attention has also been given to develop livestock sector in tribal districts. Former governments had not done anything to eradicate poverty from the country. They had bankrupted the country for the sake of their own interest, he alleged.

The Special Assistant to PM said that terrorism has been eradicated and peace has been restored in tribal districts, adding after the eradication of terrorism, now the era of development has started here.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah, Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Center Islamabad Dr. Azeem Khan and other also addressed the ceremony.

Tribal elders besides MPA Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur, Secretary Agriculture KP Israr Khan, ADC South Waziristan Fahad Ullah Khan, DPO South Waziristan Shaukat Ali, Director General PARC Dera Ismail Khan Numan Latif Saduzai, Director Agriculture Anwar Khan Betani and others were also present on this occasion.

SAPM uplift projects livestock Jamshed Iqbal Cheema agri

