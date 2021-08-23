ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,123,812
3,84224hr
7.13% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rice export to China may cross 1m tons mark in two years: Badar

INP 23 Aug 2021

BEIJING: "Pakistani rice exports are likely to cross one million tons within two years with increased demand from the Chinese market," said Badar uz Zaman, Commercial Counselor of Pakistan Embassy in China.

"Last year our rice exports to China was 475,000 tons and in quantity wise we are the 3rd largest country while in amount of money wise we are the 4th largest rice exporter to China," Badar told China Economic Net.

Last year, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Thailand were the top three rice exporters to China, amounting to 787,538 tons, 911,231 tons, and 324,642 tons respectively.

"Rice is the 4th largest export item to China after copper, cotton yarn, and ores", he mentioned.

China had appeared as one of the top destinations for importing Pakistani rice, as reflected in the 59% increase of broken rice in last year, while semi/wholly milled rice and IRRI-6 and IRRI-9 are the main top two rice varieties imported by China amounted to around $259 million last year.

Badar said the number of registered rice exporters has increased to 53 and within the last two years 18 new Pakistani rice companies were registered by the General Administration of Customs P.R. China, which shows the huge demand for Pakistani rice in the Chinese market. These companies fully meet the Chinese standard.

He further said that IRRI-6 and IRRI-9 types of rice have special Chinese consumer taste, while all commercial sections in China are try marketing to promote all kinds of Pakistani rice types, and also the products of quality are in demand here.

Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, Assistant Professor at Punjab University Pakistan, agricultural analyst, and the landlord, said that the area of hybrid rice increased due to huge demand from China, and new hybrid rice varieties are being developed in Punjab and other parts of Pakistan, which would give maximum yield and low costs.

China Economic Net Badar Uz Zaman Rice export to China Pakistan Embassy in China

Rice export to China may cross 1m tons mark in two years: Badar

G7 leaders to discuss Afghan situation tomorrow

Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports

Efforts aimed at broadening tax base: Nadra may be allowed access to FBR database

Ulema express revulsion, demand action against molesters

Covid-19 pandemic: Guterres calls for protecting victims of hate, intolerance

Seven die in chaos near Kabul Airport: UK

All IR services to remain unavailable for few hours daily

Army captain martyred in IED blast in Balochistan

Hafeez-ul-Mulk Mengal parts ways with PPP

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.