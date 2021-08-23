US-led coalition aircraft shoots down drone over Syria

WASHINGTON: A fighter jet with the US-led coalition shot down a drone in eastern Syria on Saturday after the unmanned aircraft was deemed a threat, the US military said.

"Coalition aircraft successfully engaged and defeated a UAS through air to air engagement in the vicinity of Mission Support Site Green Village," said coalition spokesperson US Army Colonel Wayne Marotto.

The Pentagon last month said it was deeply concerned about attacks on US personnel in Syria and Iraq after US diplomats and troops were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks that wounded two American service members.