Kane back as Spurs sink Wolves, Man Utd held by Southampton

AFP 23 Aug 2021

LONDON: Harry Kane made his first appearance for Tottenham this season as Nuno Espirito Santo earned a 1-0 win against his former club Wolves, while Mason Greenwood salvaged a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Southampton on Sunday.

Striker Kane came off the bench in the second half at Molineux after the Manchester City transfer target missed the first two games following his late return from his close-season holiday.

The England captain, frustrated by Spurs' 13-year trophy drought, hopes to force a move to Premier League champions City before the August 31 transfer deadline.

Kane said he has "never refused to train" with the squad, but the 28-year-old believes he has a gentleman's agreement with club chairman Daniel Levy allowing him to leave this summer.

However, City are so far unwilling to meet Levy's £150 million ($204 million) asking price for last season's Premier League top scorer.

Kane was left out of Tottenham's squad when they beat City in their Premier League opener last weekend and also missed Thursday's Europa Conference League defeat at Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira.

Tottenham were already leading through Dele Alli's 10th minute penalty by the time Kane arrived on the scene. Alli was fouled by Wolves keeper Jose Sa and the midfielder picked himself up to convert the spot-kick.

It was Alli's first league goal since March 2020 as he returns to favour following a long spell in exile under Nuno's predecessor Jose Mourinho.

Kane replaced Son Heung-min with 19 minutes left and received a largely positive reception from the travelling Tottenham fans, who sang "Harry Kane, he's one of our own" as Wolves supporters mockingly chanted "He'll be a Manc in the morning".

