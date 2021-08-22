ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,848
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,119,970
3,08424hr
5.74% positivity
Sindh
418,478
Punjab
378,288
Balochistan
31,781
Islamabad
95,709
KPK
155,712
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

GM expands Chevrolet Bolt EV recall, adding $1bn in costs

AFP 22 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: General Motors expanded a recall of its Chevrolet Bolt on Friday, announcing plans to repair thousands more of the electric autos in a move that will add $1 billion in costs.

The recall will address two manufacturing defects that can be present in electric battery cells, leading to fires in "rare circumstances," GM said in a news release.

The latest moves adds to the $812 million in costs connected to the earlier recall of Bolt vehicles.

GM said it was pursuing reimbursement from the supplier, LG. The automaker "discovered manufacturing defects in certain battery cells produced at LG manufacturing facilities beyond the Ochang, Korea plant," GM said.

"GM and LG are working to rectify the cause of these defects. In the meantime, GM is pursuing commitments from LG for reimbursement of this field action."

GM, Cruise sue Ford to block use of 'BlueCruise' name for hands-free driving

GM is now recalling additional Bolt vehicles from 2019 as well as those of the 2020-2022 model year after the July 23 announcement covered vehicles from the 2017-2019 period.

Friday's recall affects about 73,000 autos in the United States and Canada, a bit more than the 69,000 covered by the initial recall.

"Our focus on safety and doing the right thing for our customers guides every decision we make at GM," said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president. "As leaders in the transition to an all-electric future, we know that building and maintaining trust is critical."

GM reiterated safety steps for consumers as they await notification when replacement parts are ready. This includes adjusting vehicle settings to enable a maximum charge of 90 percent. Shares of GM fell 2.2 percent to $47.73 in after-hours trading Friday. GM announced the move after the market closed.

General Motors electric autos Doug Parks electric battery cells Bolt vehicles Chevrolet

GM expands Chevrolet Bolt EV recall, adding $1bn in costs

Govt determined to increase agri output: SAPM

Trademark's fraudulent use a violation of competition law: CCP

Industrial consumer categories: KE to charge Rs12.96/unit rate

PSO yet to take decision on LNG purchase

US tells citizens to avoid Kabul Airport

4,000 visas issued so far: Fawad

EU chief appeals to members: take in Afghan refugees

OIC to convene session today

Sustainable economic growth witnessed despite Covid-19 challenges: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters