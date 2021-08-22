'57 Pakistanis being sent via Torkham'

KABUL: Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said that Pakistan Embassy in Kabul is now sending a group of 57 Pakistanis including women and children by road to Pakistan via Torkham.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said Pakistan's Embassy in Kabul arranged movement of over two hundred and fifty people to Kabul airport with security. The ambassador further said these people included foreigners and Afghans working for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Turkish nationals.