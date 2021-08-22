ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,848
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,119,970
3,08424hr
5.74% positivity
Sindh
418,478
Punjab
378,288
Balochistan
31,781
Islamabad
95,709
KPK
155,712
PIA again suspends flights to Kabul

Recorder Report 22 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), on Saturday, once again suspended its flights to Afghanistan's capital Kabul until further notice due to insufficient facilities. The national flag carrier had earlier suspended its flights due to lack of proper security arrangements and pandemonium at the Kabul International Airport days after Taliban took over.

The PIA was the only commercial airline that had been connected with Afghanistan to evacuate stranded nationals.

However, the sources said that insufficient facilities and garbage on the runway have become a hindrance to flight operations at the airport.

"There is no cleaning staff, no emigration or security checks at all," said a senior PIA official.

Meanwhile, the last two special flights of PIA, PK-6250 and PA-6254 from Kabul arrived at the New Islamabad Airport on Saturday.

The Boeing 777 carried 300 people, while the A-320 carried 90 passengers including passengers from 10 different countries, diplomatic staff, and World Bank employees among others.

According to the PIA spokesman, the airlines Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Arshad Malik, had also travelled to Kabul to take stock of the situation.

He was in A-320 aircraft. As the plane entered Afghan territory, the Afghanistan Civil Aviation director general welcomed him from the Afghan radio.

Meanwhile, the stranded Pakistanis breathed a sigh of relief after the Torkham border was opened and a large number of Pakistanis stuck in the war-torn country are coming by road instead of waiting for the PIA flights.

Talking to this correspondent, a large number of people complained that the PIA management is not cooperating with the Pakistanis stranded at Kabul airport as their sole priority has so far been airlifting the foreigners catching flights for Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

