TikToker assault case: Suspect Shehroze gets interim pre-arrest bail

LAHORE: A session's court on Saturday allowed interim pre-arrest bail to a suspect Shehroze Saeed in the TikToker assault case.

The suspect along with his lawyer appeared before the court and said the petitioner had gone to the Greater Iqbal Park to celebrate the Independence Day only and had nothing to do with the incident.

He said the police conducting raids at his house and harassing him and his family members. He said the petitioner was ready to join the investigation to prove his innocence but the police wanted to arrest him with mala fide intention.

He therefore asked the court to allow the suspect bail.. The court after hearing his counsel at length allowed pre-arrest bail to the suspect subject to furnishing bail bonds of Rs 50,000.

