ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,848
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,119,970
3,08424hr
5.74% positivity
Sindh
418,478
Punjab
378,288
Balochistan
31,781
Islamabad
95,709
KPK
155,712
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

MPCL deposits over Rs3bn for community development in Ghotki

22 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), one of Pakistan's largest integrated petroleum exploration and production companies, has deposited over Rs3 billion (US$18.7 million) with the District Administration Ghotki on account of Production Bonus and Social Welfare obligations in accordance with Pakistan Petroleum Exploration and Production Policy 2012.

After the signing of the Supplemental Agreement to the Mari PCA in April 2021 (effective December 2015), the conversion of Mari D&P Lease to 2012 Petroleum Policy has been formalized, therefore MPCL has deposited Rs2,601 million [US$15.8 million] and Rs522 million [US$3.1 million] pertaining to Production Bonus and Social Welfare obligations respectively. These amounts will be spent on key projects in the Mari lease area in, and near district Ghotki, Sindh.

These obligations are over and above the substantial amounts spent by the Company voluntarily on numerous social welfare projects every year under its CSR initiatives. The company has spent over Rs2.2 billion in Sindh province on such CSR activities. Provision of health services through Mari medical complex, field and mobile dispensaries, TB Clinic, Mother & Child Care Centre, Medical camps etc.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh province Mari Petroleum Company Limited Pakistan Petroleum Exploration social welfare projects

MPCL deposits over Rs3bn for community development in Ghotki

Govt determined to increase agri output: SAPM

Trademark's fraudulent use a violation of competition law: CCP

Industrial consumer categories: KE to charge Rs12.96/unit rate

GM expands Chevrolet Bolt EV recall, adding $1bn in costs

PSO yet to take decision on LNG purchase

US tells citizens to avoid Kabul Airport

4,000 visas issued so far: Fawad

EU chief appeals to members: take in Afghan refugees

OIC to convene session today

Sustainable economic growth witnessed despite Covid-19 challenges: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.