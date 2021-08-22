ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: suspects sent to jail

Recorder Report 22 Aug 2021

LAHORE: A city court on Saturday sent 40 suspects in Minar-e-Pakistan incident to jail for identification. The TikToker who was attacked and her colleagues will identify the suspects during the parade and the remaining suspects will also be arrested soon.

Earlier police produced them before the court in strict security measures and prosecutor sought their physical remand. The court however sent them jail. A case was registered against 400 persons after Chief Minister took notice of the incident. The police interrogated more than 300 persons and kept about 100 persons in detention for initial investigation and produced 40 persons before the court seeking their physical remand. The suspects were allegedly involved in the assault on a female TikToker at Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

According to police, the accused were identified with the help of NADRA. The police also got conducted medical of Rambo, a partner of TikToker Ayesha Baig. Ayesha and her accomplice Rambo's statements were also recorded by CIA police. The Deputy Public Prosecutor also directed the investigation team to collect evidence of the Minar-e-Pakistan assault incident. The prosecutor further directed the team to send the viral social media videos of the incident for immediate forensics.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

