Punjab reports 1,080 fresh coronavirus cases, 26 new deaths

Recorder Report 22 Aug 2021

LAHORE: There is no let up in causalities due to Covid-19 pandemic, as 26 more fatalities were reported in Punjab including 12 in Lahore, four each in Rawalpindi and Muzaffargarh during the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the province to 11,503.

During the last 24 hours, 12 deaths were reported from Lahore, four each in Rawalpindi and Muzaffargarh and two in Gujranwala taking the death toll in these cities to 4576, 1756, 317 and 461, respectively.

Out of 20345 coronavirus tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 1080 fresh virus cases were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 378,289. The overall positivity rate of the virus in the province reached to 5.30%.

In the provincial metropolis, coronavirus cases are increasing, as 519 fresh cases and 12 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. In Rawalpindi, 172 fresh virus cases and four deaths were reported.

With the recovery of 910 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 343,842. On the other hand, as many as 3,648 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of total recoveries to 1006078 showing the recovery rate of 89.9 percent.

As per break-up of coronavirus cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 193705 cases and 4576 deaths, Rawalpindi 32057 cases and 1756 deaths, Faisalabad 22908 cases and 1191 deaths, Multan 19120 cases and 879 deaths, Gujranwala 8948 cases and 461 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2486 cases and 317 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6822 cases and 283 deaths, Sargodha 8929 cases and 296 deaths, Bahawalpur 8837 cases and 258 deaths, Sheikhupura 4123 cases and 127 deaths and Sialkot reported 7765 cases and 241 deaths.

On the other hand, terming breast milk natural vaccine for newborns, Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar, said that breast feeding boost the immune system and protect against many complex diseases.

Delivering lectures on the benefits of breast milk to newborns at LGH, here on Saturday, he said that breastfed babies are perfectly healthy physically and mentally while their bones are strong so that they do not suffer from weakness and grows vigorously. He maintained that mother's milk is also helpful against 10 respiratory diseases and ear infections in children as well as urinary tract infections as the mother milk contains useful ingredients like oil, potassium, lactose, protein, phosphorus, iron, calcium, zinc, sodium, vitamins A, B, C, D and E as well as lactoferrin, lysozyme.

Moreover, University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram, while addressing the first annual congress of the Pakistan Association of Dental Students (PADS) said, "To be a good doctor or dentist, you have to be a good person first, for which you need a role model."

