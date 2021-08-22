ETEA approves new SOPs for ability tests

PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors (BoG) of Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved new SOPs for the ability tests to be conducted under the agency.

The approval was given in 29th meeting of the board held with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official news release issued here on Saturday.

Besides, Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur, Saleem Jhagra, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash, concerned administrative secretaries, Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, Executive Director ETEA and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The board stressed a need for restructuring of the ETEA to further enhance its capacity and bring it in line with modern requirements, the Chief Minister said that the provincial government would provide all the resources for this purpose so that 100 percent transparency could be ensured in the recruitments under ETEA.

The meeting approved in principle the annual budget of ETEA for the financial year 2021-22.

The board approved the proposed ETEA Service Rules 2021 and ETEA Financial Rules 2021, and the concerned authorities were directed to present the said rules to the provincial cabinet for final approval after vetting by the Law and Finance Departments.

The meeting was informed that a computer based testing system is being introduced with the aim to announce the results of the tests as soon as the tests are over. On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to conduct a feasibility study for setting up a digital lab for ETEA.

The meeting also approved ETEA's procurement plan for the year 2021-22 and a training calendar to enhance the capacity of ETEA officers and other staff.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021