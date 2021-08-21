ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
OIC to convene extraordinary session on Afghanistan situation on Sunday

  • The meeting will bring together ambassadors and Permanent Representatives to OIC to discuss the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan, apprises OIC Secretary General in conversation with FM Qureshi
BR Web Desk | APP Updated 21 Aug 2021

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will convene a special meeting in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, the OIC Secretary-General informed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday.

OIC Secretary-General Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen in a telephonic conversation apprised FM Qureshi that the meeting would gather ambassadors and Permanent Representatives in Jeddah to deliberate on the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi underscored that Pakistan would continue to play its constructive role in promoting sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Pakistan has evacuated 1,100 people from Afghanistan: UN envoy

He also expressed hope that Afghan political parties would work for an inclusive political settlement.

Earlier this week, Pakistan reaffirmed that Islamabad is committed to playing its part in facilitating "inclusive political settlement" in Afghanistan, adding that the way forward for Kabul is to ensure the representation of "all ethnic groups".

The success of negotiations in Kabul would not only benefit Afghanistan, but also the region, he added.

The foreign minister stressed the importance of ensuring the safety, security, and protection of the rights of Afghan people.

He emphasised that the international community needed to remain engaged with Afghanistan including by supporting the country’s economy, reconstruction, rehabilitation, and humanitarian needs.

Qureshi further noted that it was also important for the Muslim Ummah to show its traditional solidarity with the Afghan people in their quest for a peaceful, united, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan.

Noting the significance of efforts towards establishing an inclusive government, the foreign minister warned about spoilers within and outside Afghanistan, who want to take advantage of the volatile situation in the country.

Pakistan committed to inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan: NSC

FM Qureshi also highlighted the role played by Pakistan in facilitating the evacuation and relocation of personnel of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media, and others from Afghanistan.

Pakistan has evacuated about 1,100 people including diplomats, staff of diplomatic missions, and international agencies and journalists from Afghanistan over the last few days.

PIA had suspended its flight operation for Kabul to evacuate stranded Pakistanis and foreigners after mismanagement at the Afghan capital’s airport on Monday.

According to the spokesman, uncertainty at the Kabul airport had forced them to suspend their flight operations for the Afghan capital for an unidentified period.

However, on Wednesday, Pakistan resumed its flight operations for Kabul after commercial flights were allowed by Afghan CAA to land at the Afghan capital’s airport.

FM Qureshi expressed the hope that the talks in Kabul would succeed, leading to an inclusive and participatory government that would bring lasting peace, progress and prosperity to Afghanistan.

Pakistan has maintained that it is not supportive of a military takeover in Afghanistan, and sees all sides in the Afghan conflict as Afghans. Islamabad has continued to emphasize that Afghans have to decide their future.

