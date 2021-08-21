3.1 magnitude earthquake hits Karachi

Karachi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 shook Karachi on Saturday morning, Aaj News reported.

The earthquake struck 72 kilometres north of Karachi and the depth was 15 kilometres, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre. No loss to property or casualty has been reported so far from any area.

The centre said the earthquake, felt at 11:39am in various parts of the metropolis, originated 76 kilometres northeast of Karachi and had a depth of 15km.

In February, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted the northern areas of Pakistan, including the federal capital and several cities in Punjab and KPK.

Last year, an earthquake of 5.7 magnitude was recorded in several areas of KPK. Prior to that, another quake of 6.4 magnitudes had struck the country’s northern areas as well as Afghanistan.