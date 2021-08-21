Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops on Friday in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) the troops martyred the youth, identified as Musaib Mushtaq and Muzamil Ahmed Rathar, during a cordon and search operation at Khrew in Pampore area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

On the other hand, Indian troops launched a massive cordon and search operation in different areas of Sopore town on Friday morning.