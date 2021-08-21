ISLAMABAD: Indian troops on Friday in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) the troops martyred the youth, identified as Musaib Mushtaq and Muzamil Ahmed Rathar, during a cordon and search operation at Khrew in Pampore area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.
On the other hand, Indian troops launched a massive cordon and search operation in different areas of Sopore town on Friday morning.
Biden vows to 'mobilise every resource' to evacuate Americans, Afghan allies
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
Two children killed, three injured in Gwadar suicide blast
Better economic policies will pave way for investment: Tarin
Schools across Sindh to remain closed for one more week: Sindh CM
Asim Iftikhar Ahmad replaces Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as MOFA Spokesperson
Cement and steel stocks lead rally as KSE-100 gains 341 points
Children at 'extremely high-risk' to climate change in Pakistan: UNICEF
Three killed, Chinese hurt in Gwadar blast
Irteza Qureshi made DMD PARCO
Afghanistan GDP may slump 20% after Taliban takeover: Fitch Solutions
Read more stories
Comments