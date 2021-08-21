ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM's aide Ashrafi for formation of 'national' govt in Afghanistan

Recorder Report 21 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Special Aide to the Prime Minister for Inter-Faith Harmony, has lauded the efforts of Ulema, leadership of religious and political organizations of Muttahida Ulema Board, Islamic Ideological Council, ISPR and security agencies for maintaining law and order during Muharramul Haram.

While addressing a press conference here on Friday, Ashrafi said that after 70 years, a uniform education system has been implemented and the Madaris Boards has been attached to the respective educational boards in the country.

He said: "We want that bloodshed in Afghanistan should come to an end and national government to be formed in Afghanistan," he added.

He further said that the ministry of foreign affairs is working in a positive manner regarding the relations with Afghanistan. "For Afghan Taliban and Afghan Ulema, we have a message of peace and friendship. We wish that bloodshed in Afghanistan should come to an end and a national government should be established there so that peace can be sustained in Afghanistan," he said.

He said peace in Afghanistan will also bring peace in Pakistan. India has been involved in hatching terrorism inside Pakistan while sitting in Afghanistan for last 20 years. Terrorist operations were being carried out inside Pakistan from there; however, now Afghan Taliban have assured that Afghan soil will not be allowed to be used against any country including Pakistan.

Ashrafi also hailed the Afghan Taliban's undertakings for attending processions of Muharramul Haram and commitment to ensure protection of Muharram Majalis and Imambargahs and assured full protection to minorities belonging to other religions as a positive step. He said that the Code of Conduct of Paigham-e-Pakistan regarding Muharram-ul-Haram has been fully implemented. He added that they are making endeavours that the ministry of law and justice should ensure legislation on these 14 points of Code of Conduct.

He said after the Bahawalnagar incident, all religious sects played a positive role in this regard and added that the arrested accused will be brought to justice. He said that during last nine months, not a single case related to the misuse of blasphemy law has been registered.

To a question, Ashrafi said that they have a clear stance on the Minar-e-Pakistan incident, which is reprehensible, adding a speedy trial should be held in this case and the accused should be punished in public.

During the press conference, after the informal meeting of Muttahida Ulema Board, leading Ulema and religious scholars including Maulana Ragheb Naeemi, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Hafiz Kazim Raza, Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Sohail Ahmad Raza and Maulana Aslam Farooqi and others were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ISPR Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Muttahida Ulema Board Muharramul Haram Madaris Boards Muharram Majalis Islamic Ideological Council

PM's aide Ashrafi for formation of 'national' govt in Afghanistan

EVMs: PM irked by 'unwarranted' criticism

Jul FY22: CA posts $773m deficit due to higher import bill

RE-based systems: CCoE approves PD's proposal

Americans, Afghan allies evacuation: Biden vows to 'mobilize every resource'

Afghan situation: Top civil, military leaderships meet today

Broadening of tax base: 15m names with Nadra, 7.2m with FBR in hand: Tarin

Energy sector circular debt shows contained growth

'No one goes to sleep hungry' initiative: PM reaches out to more people

Journalists' harassment: SC issues notices to FIA and Pemra

Key stakeholders of media, civil society reject proposed PMDA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.