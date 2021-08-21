PM's aide Ashrafi for formation of 'national' govt in Afghanistan

LAHORE: Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Special Aide to the Prime Minister for Inter-Faith Harmony, has lauded the efforts of Ulema, leadership of religious and political organizations of Muttahida Ulema Board, Islamic Ideological Council, ISPR and security agencies for maintaining law and order during Muharramul Haram.

While addressing a press conference here on Friday, Ashrafi said that after 70 years, a uniform education system has been implemented and the Madaris Boards has been attached to the respective educational boards in the country.

He said: "We want that bloodshed in Afghanistan should come to an end and national government to be formed in Afghanistan," he added.

He further said that the ministry of foreign affairs is working in a positive manner regarding the relations with Afghanistan. "For Afghan Taliban and Afghan Ulema, we have a message of peace and friendship. We wish that bloodshed in Afghanistan should come to an end and a national government should be established there so that peace can be sustained in Afghanistan," he said.

He said peace in Afghanistan will also bring peace in Pakistan. India has been involved in hatching terrorism inside Pakistan while sitting in Afghanistan for last 20 years. Terrorist operations were being carried out inside Pakistan from there; however, now Afghan Taliban have assured that Afghan soil will not be allowed to be used against any country including Pakistan.

Ashrafi also hailed the Afghan Taliban's undertakings for attending processions of Muharramul Haram and commitment to ensure protection of Muharram Majalis and Imambargahs and assured full protection to minorities belonging to other religions as a positive step. He said that the Code of Conduct of Paigham-e-Pakistan regarding Muharram-ul-Haram has been fully implemented. He added that they are making endeavours that the ministry of law and justice should ensure legislation on these 14 points of Code of Conduct.

He said after the Bahawalnagar incident, all religious sects played a positive role in this regard and added that the arrested accused will be brought to justice. He said that during last nine months, not a single case related to the misuse of blasphemy law has been registered.

To a question, Ashrafi said that they have a clear stance on the Minar-e-Pakistan incident, which is reprehensible, adding a speedy trial should be held in this case and the accused should be punished in public.

During the press conference, after the informal meeting of Muttahida Ulema Board, leading Ulema and religious scholars including Maulana Ragheb Naeemi, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Hafiz Kazim Raza, Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Sohail Ahmad Raza and Maulana Aslam Farooqi and others were also present.

