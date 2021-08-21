Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Friday, administered oath to Justice Umar Ata Bandial of acting Chief Justice of Pakistan. The oath was administered in a simple but dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court, Islamabad. Justice Umar Ata Bandial will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remains abroad.

The judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan, senior lawyers, law officers and officers of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony. Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present.

