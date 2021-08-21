Afghan situation: Qureshi meets Danish, S. Korean counterparts

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has emphasised the importance of the international community's continued engagement to support the Afghan people through humanitarian assistance and economic engagement.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, according to Foreign Office, was speaking to his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea Chung Eui-yong, separately over telephone.

During his telephonic conversation with the Danish counterpart, the two Foreign Ministers recalled their earlier contact as well as conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen about the situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi stated that full support was being extended to the Danish government in its evacuation efforts. Views were exchanged on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It further stated that Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region. He added that the world was taking cognisance of the completely changed reality in Afghanistan.

In the given situation, the Foreign Minister stressed that the foremost priority was to ensure safety and security as well as protection of rights of the Afghan people. An inclusive political settlement was the best way forward for sustainable peace and stability in the country.

He emphasized that it was equally important for the international community to remain engaged in support of the Afghan people for humanitarian assistance and economic sustenance.

The Danish Foreign Minister conveyed thanks to the government of Pakistan for the support to the Danish Government's evacuation endeavours. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in close contact, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi also received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea Chung Eui-yong. The two Foreign Ministers discussed the current situation in Afghanistan. While sharing Pakistan's perspective, the Foreign Minister said that the situation has changed significantly within a short span of time.

He added that in the prevailing circumstances, it was extremely important to ensure safety and security of the Afghan people and protection of the rights of all Afghans. He emphasised the importance of inclusive political settlement as the best way forward.

