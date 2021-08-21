ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Afghan situation: Qureshi meets Danish, S. Korean counterparts

Recorder Report 21 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has emphasised the importance of the international community's continued engagement to support the Afghan people through humanitarian assistance and economic engagement.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, according to Foreign Office, was speaking to his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea Chung Eui-yong, separately over telephone.

During his telephonic conversation with the Danish counterpart, the two Foreign Ministers recalled their earlier contact as well as conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen about the situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi stated that full support was being extended to the Danish government in its evacuation efforts. Views were exchanged on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It further stated that Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region. He added that the world was taking cognisance of the completely changed reality in Afghanistan.

In the given situation, the Foreign Minister stressed that the foremost priority was to ensure safety and security as well as protection of rights of the Afghan people. An inclusive political settlement was the best way forward for sustainable peace and stability in the country.

He emphasized that it was equally important for the international community to remain engaged in support of the Afghan people for humanitarian assistance and economic sustenance.

The Danish Foreign Minister conveyed thanks to the government of Pakistan for the support to the Danish Government's evacuation endeavours. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in close contact, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi also received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea Chung Eui-yong. The two Foreign Ministers discussed the current situation in Afghanistan. While sharing Pakistan's perspective, the Foreign Minister said that the situation has changed significantly within a short span of time.

He added that in the prevailing circumstances, it was extremely important to ensure safety and security of the Afghan people and protection of the rights of all Afghans. He emphasised the importance of inclusive political settlement as the best way forward.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office Shah Mahmood Qureshi Imran Khan international community Mette Frederiksen Chung Eui yong Jeppe Kofod

Afghan situation: Qureshi meets Danish, S. Korean counterparts

EVMs: PM irked by 'unwarranted' criticism

Jul FY22: CA posts $773m deficit due to higher import bill

RE-based systems: CCoE approves PD's proposal

Americans, Afghan allies evacuation: Biden vows to 'mobilize every resource'

Afghan situation: Top civil, military leaderships meet today

Broadening of tax base: 15m names with Nadra, 7.2m with FBR in hand: Tarin

Energy sector circular debt shows contained growth

'No one goes to sleep hungry' initiative: PM reaches out to more people

Journalists' harassment: SC issues notices to FIA and Pemra

Key stakeholders of media, civil society reject proposed PMDA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.