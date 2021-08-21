ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

$50bn exports by 2023

Farooq Usman 21 Aug 2021

This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial "$50bn in exports by 2023?" carried by the newspaper recently. The newspaper has argued, among other things, that "People were still in the process of digesting this fiscal year's rather ambitious export target of around $40 billion, wondering how it would really be achieved, and Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Razzak Dawood has already raised hopes of fetching $50 billion in 2023, the last fiscal year of the present administration. ..." Dawood sahib's intentions, no doubt, are very good. Moreover, he's not known for answering questions off the cuff; he always speaks with great care. He seems to be fully aware of the fact that our country is still miles and miles away from becoming a trading nation. Our export numbers are nowhere close to those of, for example, Vietnam's. But we must make every possible effort to ensure that our international trade makes up a large percentage of our GDP.

Farooq Usman (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Razzak Dawood international trade export target

Farooq Usman

$50bn exports by 2023

EVMs: PM irked by 'unwarranted' criticism

Jul FY22: CA posts $773m deficit due to higher import bill

RE-based systems: CCoE approves PD's proposal

Americans, Afghan allies evacuation: Biden vows to 'mobilize every resource'

Afghan situation: Top civil, military leaderships meet today

Broadening of tax base: 15m names with Nadra, 7.2m with FBR in hand: Tarin

Energy sector circular debt shows contained growth

'No one goes to sleep hungry' initiative: PM reaches out to more people

Journalists' harassment: SC issues notices to FIA and Pemra

Key stakeholders of media, civil society reject proposed PMDA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.