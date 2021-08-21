ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soyabeans pause after slide as export, crop prospects assessed

Reuters 21 Aug 2021

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago soyabean futures were little changed on Friday, hovering near a two-week low as the market assessed shifting US crop conditions and an export outlook marked by brisk Chinese demand and a strong dollar.

Corn eased to hold close to a two-week low from the previous session, while wheat also edged down as it consolidated below last week's 8-1/2 year high.

The most-active soyabean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down half a cent at $13.19-1/2 a bushel by 1213 GMT. On Thursday, it had slid to its lowest level since Aug. 4 at $13.14-1/4.

US soyabean prices have been curbed by rain forecast in dry northwestern growing belts along with a rally in the dollar that tempered export optimism generated by a run of sales to China.

The rally in the dollar, which hit a new 9-1/2-month high against major peers on Friday, stoked broad selling in commodities on Thursday.

"The ongoing appreciation of the dollar (...) is changing the outlook for US export activity," consultancy Agritel said.

"The evolution of the weather situation will remain important to follow in the coming weeks."

The soyabean and corn markets are watching for final results from a major annual Midwest field tour.

On Thursday, scouts on the Pro Farmer crop tour projected corn yields and soy pod counts in Iowa above the three-year tour average, but below-average levels in Minnesota. CBOT corn was down 0.6% at $3.47-1/2 while CBOT wheat inched 0.1% lower to $7.42.

corn export corn crop Soyabeans CBOT soyabeans Chicago soyabean

Soyabeans pause after slide as export, crop prospects assessed

EVMs: PM irked by 'unwarranted' criticism

Jul FY22: CA posts $773m deficit due to higher import bill

RE-based systems: CCoE approves PD's proposal

Americans, Afghan allies evacuation: Biden vows to 'mobilize every resource'

Afghan situation: Top civil, military leaderships meet today

Broadening of tax base: 15m names with Nadra, 7.2m with FBR in hand: Tarin

Energy sector circular debt shows contained growth

'No one goes to sleep hungry' initiative: PM reaches out to more people

Journalists' harassment: SC issues notices to FIA and Pemra

Key stakeholders of media, civil society reject proposed PMDA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.