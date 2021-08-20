ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Two children killed, three injured in Gwadar suicide blast

  • Attacker was targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals
BR Web Desk Updated 20 Aug 2021

At least two children were killed and three others injured after a suicide blast targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals took place in Gwadar, Balochistan on Friday, said the provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani.

"Two children have been killed and three injured in the attack," Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, said, while condemning the attack.

Shahwani said that the children were playing nearby when the explosion occurred, adding that police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) are now at the crime scene. A Chinese national also sustained minor injuries in the attack.

Security officials have cordoned off the area, and an investigation into the incident has begun.

Bus 'blast' near Dasu project kills at least 13, including 9 Chinese

The incident comes a little over a month after the Dasu bus attack in which 13 people, including nine Chinese workers and two Pakistani soldiers, were killed.

In another incident, in Karachi, a Chinese national was shot at and wounded when the victim was being driven to the city's industrial area.

Chinese national shot and wounded in Karachi

China is a close ally and major investor in Pakistan, and various militants opposed to the Pakistani government have in the past attacked Chinese projects and citizens.

China is also heavily involved in the development of the Gwadar port as part of a $60-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is itself part of Beijing's Belt and Road infrastructure project.

The two countries have forged deeper ties with the CPEC project with energy, infrastructure, and transport forming part of the overall relationship. It has also resulted in thousands of Chinese workers and engineers coming to work in Pakistan over the last six years.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly

