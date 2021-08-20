ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Afghanistan GDP may slump 20% after Taliban takeover: Fitch Solutions

  • Fitch Solutions says Afghan economy will contract sharply
  • Basu sees foreign grants, aid drying up
  • Hyper-inflation cannot be ruled out
Reuters 20 Aug 2021

Afghanistan's economy could shrink by as much as 20% this year and its currency may slide further than it already has following the Taliban's takeover, Fitch Solutions said on Friday.

The Taliban seized power last weekend from a US-backed government, sending thousands fleeing and potentially heralding a return to the militants' austere and autocratic rule of two decades ago.

"It is likely that the economy will contract sharply this year," Anwita Basu, head of Asia Country Risk at Fitch Solutions - the analysis and research arm of Fitch Group - told Reuters.

"Countries facing similar circumstances like Myanmar and Syria have seen their GDPs collapse by around 10-20%, which can't be ruled out for Afghanistan too."

Basu said foreign grants and aid, a major source of Afghanistan's funding, will dry up significantly this year if not beyond.

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan: report

"Already some figures from the UN (United Nations) suggest that aid would have fallen by at least 20% from 2020 levels in 2021 following the US departure but that did not account for the Taliban's takeover in this rapid way", she said in emailed comments.

Basu said Afghanistan's currency, the afghani, which has already weakened more than 7% this month against the US dollar, may fall more because most of the state's foreign-held assets have been frozen to stop the Taliban from gaining access. She added that hyper-inflation cannot be ruled out.

'TALIBAN WILL NOT BE IMPOVERISHED'

Afghanistan's fragile health system has been damaged by decades of war. The country's prospects for obtaining COVID-19 vaccines were always poor but now the situation has become "bleak", according to Basu.

The Taliban's takeover was not only causing concern over Afghanistan's future but also about the impact on other countries in the region and their economies.

Rating agency Moody's Investors Service has warned of geopolitical and economic risks for the region.

"For its neighbours, the immediate risk to credit profiles from the political uncertainty in Afghanistan relates to a potentially large inflow of refugees," Moody's said on Monday, adding that Pakistan may see the largest influx of refugees.

Factbox: What to watch for as the Taliban inch closer to Kabul

Afghanistan is rich in resources like copper, gold, oil, natural gas, uranium, bauxite, coal, iron ore, rare earths, lithium, chromium, lead, zinc, gemstones, talc, sulphur, travertine, gypsum and marble.

Mining prospects may attract major powers like China to secure resources for its green economy push, but difficult access and lack of roads complicate extraction.

Some UN and US officials worry Afghanistan's chaos is creating conditions for even higher illicit opiate production, a potential boon to the Taliban. UN officials reported that the Taliban likely earned more than $400 million between 2018 and 2019 from the drug trade.

"The Taliban will not be impoverished - a UN report has estimated that they earn up to $1.6 billion annually, most of it through illegal channels, which they could very well institutionalize," Basu told Reuters.

Taliban Fitch Afghan war Talibans Afghanistan GDP Asia Country Risk

Afghanistan GDP may slump 20% after Taliban takeover: Fitch Solutions

Schools across Sindh to remain closed for one more week: Sindh CM

Pakistan has evacuated 1,100 people from Afghanistan: UN envoy

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad replaces Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as MOFA Spokesperson

Qureshi urges Taliban to form inclusive govt in Afghanistan

Pakistan to become more self-reliant in handset production: Fitch

Cement and steel stocks lead rally as KSE-100 gains 341 points

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 89,673, highest since May

ADB approves $235-million loan to upgrade section of Pakistan's national highway

One in three Afghans at risk of severe or acute hunger: WFP

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan: report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters