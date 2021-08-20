ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
ASC 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.16%)
ASL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.48%)
FCCL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
FFBL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.85%)
FNEL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
GGGL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.89%)
GGL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.69%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.3%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.76%)
NETSOL 153.55 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.95%)
PACE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 32.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.53%)
PIBTL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
PRL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.72%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 50.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
TELE 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
UNITY 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
WTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,177 Increased By ▲ 51.02 (1%)
BR30 25,876 Increased By ▲ 267.96 (1.05%)
KSE100 47,517 Increased By ▲ 259 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,059 Increased By ▲ 126.71 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
17,115,272
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
South African rand on course for losses of over 3% this week

  • The rand has also been hurt by a souring in risk sentiment worldwide over the spread of the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant
Reuters 20 Aug 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand dipped early on Friday, taking losses for the week to more than 3% against the dollar as expectations that the US Federal Reserve will start tapering its stimulus this year boosted the US currency at the expense of riskier assets.

The rand has also been hurt by a souring in risk sentiment worldwide over the spread of the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 15.2425 against the dollar, 0.1% weaker than its previous close.

The US currency struck a fresh 9-1/2-month high against major peers, benefiting from its appeal as a "safe-haven" asset at times of market turbulence.

South Africa is still in the grip of a third wave of COVID-19 infections and has only fully vaccinated less than 8% of its 60 million population. To speed up its immunisation drive, it is opening up vaccinations to those aged 18 and over from Friday.

Government bonds were also weaker on Friday, as the yield on the 2030 bond edged up 2.5 basis points to 8.975%.

