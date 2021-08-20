ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
ASC 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.16%)
ASL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.48%)
FCCL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
FFBL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.85%)
FNEL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
GGGL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.89%)
GGL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.69%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.3%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.76%)
NETSOL 153.55 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.95%)
PACE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 32.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.53%)
PIBTL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
PRL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.72%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 50.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
TELE 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
UNITY 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
WTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,177 Increased By ▲ 51.02 (1%)
BR30 25,876 Increased By ▲ 267.96 (1.05%)
KSE100 47,517 Increased By ▲ 259 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,059 Increased By ▲ 126.71 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
17,115,272
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on virus cases

  • The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.98 percent, or 267.92 points, to end at 27,013.25, while the broader Topix index lost 0.87 percent, or 16.51 points, to 1,880.68
AFP 20 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday in cautious trade after Wall Street shares ended flat, with investors eyeing rising virus cases in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.98 percent, or 267.92 points, to end at 27,013.25, while the broader Topix index lost 0.87 percent, or 16.51 points, to 1,880.68.

"The Tokyo market experienced see-saw trade as investors looked for fresh clues, but shares later fell," Okasan Online Securities said. "There is uncertainty over the economic outlook, and traders are holding off from buying shares."

Japan has reported record new virus cases in recent days and the government has expanded and extended virus states of emergency, which largely limit alcohol sales and bar and restaurant opening hours.

Japan's core consumer price index that excludes fresh food was down 0.2 percent on-year in July, the 12th consecutive monthly decline.

But the pace of decline was slower than the 0.5 percent fall in June, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry 30 minutes before the opening bell.

The inflation data did not prompt a strong market reaction.

In Tokyo trading, Toyota tumbled 4.08 percent to 8,915 yen after the company said Thursday it will cut global auto production by 40 percent in September as the spread of coronavirus in Southeast Asia squeezes its supply chain.

Toyota's rival Honda dropped 4.84 percent to 3,221 yen and Nissan plunged 7.24 percent to 524.7 yen.

Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing lost 1.62 percent to 72,050 yen while SoftBank Group fell 3.60 percent to 6,152 yen.

Drug maker Daiichi Sankyo climbed 2.44 percent to 2,516 yen.

The dollar fetched 109.69 yen in Asian trade, against 109.72 yen in New York late Thursday.

