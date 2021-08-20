ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
ASC 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.16%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.08%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.86%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.63%)
FFBL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
FFL 19.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.38%)
FNEL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
GGGL 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.15%)
GGL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.35%)
HUMNL 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.97%)
KAPCO 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.03%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
NETSOL 153.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.79%)
PACE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
PAEL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.41%)
PIBTL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.03%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.24%)
PTC 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
SILK 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
TRG 164.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.39%)
UNITY 38.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,157 Increased By ▲ 31.11 (0.61%)
BR30 25,778 Increased By ▲ 170.2 (0.66%)
KSE100 47,435 Increased By ▲ 176.32 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,001 Increased By ▲ 68.78 (0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
17,115,272
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Spot gold may retest support at $1,775

  • The consolidation over the past few days suggests the formation of a top around a resistance at $1,795. Unless the metal unexpectedly breaks above this level on Friday
Reuters 20 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,775 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling into a range of $1,759-$1,769.

The consolidation over the past few days suggests the formation of a top around a resistance at $1,795. Unless the metal unexpectedly breaks above this level on Friday, it is almost certain to fall into a range of $1,759-$1,769.

A break above $1,795 could lead to a gain to $1,811. On the daily chart, the metal is riding on a wave C from $1,916.40, which narrowly missed its minimum target of $1,671.

Spot gold may fall into $1,759-$1,769 range

In its full capacity, this wave could extend to $1,520. The bounce from $1,684.37 seems to be ending around $1,800, only that the drop is yet to gain momentum.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

