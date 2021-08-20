ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
ASC 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
ASL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.97%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.63%)
FFBL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.28%)
FNEL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
GGGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
GGL 45.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.46%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
KAPCO 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.03%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
NETSOL 153.44 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.88%)
PACE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.7%)
PAEL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.41%)
PIBTL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.13%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
SILK 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.86%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
UNITY 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,159 Increased By ▲ 32.84 (0.64%)
BR30 25,786 Increased By ▲ 178.13 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,409 Increased By ▲ 150.91 (0.32%)
KSE30 18,987 Increased By ▲ 54.98 (0.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
17,115,272
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Indian shares fall as banking stocks, Tata Steel drag

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.71% at 16,451.50, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.59% to 55,301.20
Reuters 20 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares slipped on Friday, dragged by financial stocks and heavyweight Tata Steel, with sentiment dented by Asian shares that fell on a stronger dollar and worries about an early tapering of stimulus by the US Federal Reserve.

By 0349 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.71% at 16,451.50, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.59% to 55,301.20.

Shares of Tata Steel fell 3.96% in early trade. The steel major had rallied roughly 4% at the start of this week, extending gains it had seen after posting a strong set of June-quarter numbers.

Indian shares snap multi-day rally as banks, metal stocks slip

Banking stocks dropped about 1.02%, dragged by shares of HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and IndusInd Bank, among others.

Auto-maker Eicher Motors fell as much as 2.6% after media reports that shareholders voted down the reappointment of its managing director Siddhartha Lal.

CarTrade Tech, an online classifieds platform for used cars, and cement-maker Nuvoco Vistas will make their market debuts on Friday.

Among broader markets, Asian shares extended losses on Friday from the 2021 low set a day earlier, while the dollar held onto its recent gains sitting at a nine-month high.

Indian shares S&P BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Indian shares fall as banking stocks, Tata Steel drag

