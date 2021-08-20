ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
ASC 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
ASL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.97%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.63%)
FFBL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.28%)
FNEL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
GGGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
GGL 45.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.46%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
KAPCO 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.03%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
NETSOL 153.44 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.88%)
PACE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.7%)
PAEL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.41%)
PIBTL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.13%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
SILK 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.86%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
UNITY 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,159 Increased By ▲ 32.84 (0.64%)
BR30 25,786 Increased By ▲ 178.13 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,409 Increased By ▲ 150.91 (0.32%)
KSE30 18,987 Increased By ▲ 54.98 (0.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
17,115,272
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold firms as virus woes dent risk appetite, dollar strength caps gains

  • Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,784.07 per ounce by 352 GMT, and is up about 0.3% for the week. US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,786.10
Reuters 20 Aug 2021

Gold prices inched up on Friday, as rising concerns over the spread of coronavirus Delta variant and its impact on economic recovery soured risk sentiment, but a stronger dollar capped further gains.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,784.07 per ounce by 352 GMT, and is up about 0.3% for the week. US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,786.10.

"Risk aversion means that capital is going into the safety of bonds, which is pulling down on yields and so yields haven't really moved very much and of course that conflicted influence is likewise reflected in gold," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

Gold falls as Fed's taper talks boost U.S. dollar

Asian shares extended losses, while the dollar held near a more than a nine-month high hit on Thursday.

A stronger dollar makes the greenback-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"As we head into Jackson Hole, some of those corrective gains that we saw in gold are likely to get retraced," Spivak said, adding, the markets are positioning for the Federal Reserve to continue to build on the narrative that the tapering is becoming imminent and a formal announcement could be made as soon as this September.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak on "the economic outlook" at next week's Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium, where he is expected to lay out a clearer roadmap on the central bank's taper plans.

Fed's July policy meeting minutes showed officials were largely on board to start easing bond purchases this year if the economy continues to improve as expected.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 17-month low last week.

Silver eased 0.1% to $23.22 per ounce and was headed for third straight weekly decline.

Platinum rose 0.6% to $979.50, but it is down over 4% for the week.

Palladium gained 0.7% to $2,328.91. The metal was headed for its worst week since March 2020 falling 12%.

Gold Asia Gold gold usa gold price pakistan

Gold firms as virus woes dent risk appetite, dollar strength caps gains

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan: report

Facebook unveils curbs for Taliban-seized Afghanistan

China passes tough new online privacy law

Pakistan to become more self-reliant in handset production: Fitch

Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah

Fertilizer industry input-output GST mismatch: Amendment to Finance Act can help resolve issue

Capital market boost: FBR shares its input with CMGWG

Biden says Taliban must decide if they want international recognition

At least 3 killed, 50 injured in explosion during Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar

Kabul evacuees touch down in UAE on way to new life in UK

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters