ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
ASC 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.94%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.08%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.63%)
FFBL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.28%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.51%)
GGL 45.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.75%)
HUMNL 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
KAPCO 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.01%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 44.33 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.91%)
NETSOL 153.44 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.88%)
PACE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.7%)
PAEL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.41%)
PIBTL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.03%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
SILK 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.86%)
TELE 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
UNITY 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,158 Increased By ▲ 32.32 (0.63%)
BR30 25,791 Increased By ▲ 183.49 (0.72%)
KSE100 47,428 Increased By ▲ 169.1 (0.36%)
KSE30 18,999 Increased By ▲ 66.94 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
17,115,272
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Asian currencies weaken on firm dollar, rupiah leads fall

  • The Indonesian rupiah fell as much as 0.5%, as data showed the country's current account deficit widened in the second quarter to 0.8% of its gross domestic product
Reuters 20 Aug 2021

Most emerging Asian currencies weakened on Friday, with Indonesia's rupiah falling the most, as the US dollar stayed firm while Singapore stocks rose on the country's plans to ease some COVID-19 border curbs.

The greenback was little changed from a nine-month high touched in the previous session on fears that the Delta coronavirus variant could delay global economic recovery and prospects of an early stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve.

"For now, we see this as near-term narrative. Central banks are not u-turning on their tightening trajectory just yet," analysts at OCBC wrote in a note.

Most Asian currencies tick lower, South Korea's won slips to 11-month low

The Indonesian rupiah fell as much as 0.5%, as data showed the country's current account deficit widened in the second quarter to 0.8% of its gross domestic product.

Singapore stocks rose as much as 0.9% after the country's aviation regulator said it would allow quarantine-free entry from next month to travellers from certain nations.

The South Korean won fell to an 11-month low, after having weakened in eight of the last nine sessions.

"The authorities have put this down to short-term demand supply imbalances, potentially necessitating BoK (Bank of Korea) intervention to smooth excess volatility," Mizuho Bank analysts wrote in a note.

South Korea's stock benchmark hit its lowest since March-end, and was headed for its worst weekly decline in nearly seven months.

The country has extended social distancing curbs for two weeks to ward off a surge in coronavirus cases.

In the Philippines, the stock benchmark extended gains to a fifth day and the peso strengthened after President Rodrigo Duterte approved the easing of COVID-19 curbs in the capital region.

Malaysian stocks edged higher.

The country's king is expected to announce the appointment of a new prime minister following a meeting with other royal rulers later in the day.

Investors are also looking out for China's benchmark lending rate decision later on Friday.

A Reuters survey expects no changes for the 16th straight month.

"Although signs of slowing economic recovery have fuelled the calls to cut rates, the lending rate is expected to remain unchanged, with some injection of liquidity into the financial system this week through its medium-term loans," Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

COVID Asian currencies Indonesia's rupiah coronavirus Delta variant

Most Asian currencies weaken on firm dollar, rupiah leads fall

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan: report

Facebook unveils curbs for Taliban-seized Afghanistan

China passes tough new online privacy law

Pakistan to become more self-reliant in handset production: Fitch

Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah

Fertilizer industry input-output GST mismatch: Amendment to Finance Act can help resolve issue

Capital market boost: FBR shares its input with CMGWG

Biden says Taliban must decide if they want international recognition

At least 3 killed, 50 injured in explosion during Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar

Kabul evacuees touch down in UAE on way to new life in UK

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters