ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
ASC 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
ASL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.97%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.63%)
FFBL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.28%)
FNEL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
GGGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
GGL 45.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.46%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
KAPCO 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.03%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
NETSOL 153.44 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.88%)
PACE 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.7%)
PAEL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.41%)
PIBTL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.13%)
POWER 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.06%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
SILK 1.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.18 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.86%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
TRG 164.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
UNITY 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,159 Increased By ▲ 32.84 (0.64%)
BR30 25,786 Increased By ▲ 178.13 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,409 Increased By ▲ 150.91 (0.32%)
KSE30 18,987 Increased By ▲ 54.98 (0.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
17,115,272
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO pledges to speed evacuations from Afghanistan as criticism mounts

  • Thousands of people, desperate to flee the country, continued to throng the airport, the official who declined to be identified told Reuters
Reuters 20 Aug 2021

KABUL: More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital, a NATO official said on Friday, pledging to redouble evacuation efforts as criticism of the West's handling of the crisis mounted.

Thousands of people, desperate to flee the country, continued to throng the airport, the official who declined to be identified told Reuters.

The speed with which the Taliban conquered Afghanistan as US and other foreign troops withdrew surprised even their own leaders and has left power vacuums in many places.

The Taliban urged unity ahead of Friday prayers, the first since they seized power, calling on imams to persuade people not to leave Afghanistan amid chaotic scenes at the airport, protests and reports of violence.

NATO envoys to hold Afghan crisis talks today

A witness told Reuters several people were killed in the eastern city of Asadabad on Thursday when Taliban militants fired on a crowd demonstrating their allegiance to the vanquished Afghan republic, as the Taliban set about establishing an emirate, governed by strict Islamic laws.

There were similar shows of defiance in two other cities - Jalalabad and Khost - in the east, as Afghans used celebrations of the nation's 1919 independence from British control to vent their anger with the Taliban takeover.

Another witness reported gunshots near a rally in Kabul, but they appeared to be Taliban firing into the air.

A Taliban spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Kabul has been largely calm, except in and around the airport where 12 people have been killed since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials said.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview with NBC News that the United States is "laser-focused" on "the potential for a terrorist attack" by a group such as Islamic State amid the evacuation.

BLAME

Criticism of NATO and other Western powers has mounted as images of the chaos and desperation are shared around the world.

In one scene captured on social media, a small girl was hoisted over the airport's perimeter wall and handed to a US soldier.

US President Joe Biden is set to speak about the evacuation efforts at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Friday, having faced a torrent of criticism for his handling of the troop withdrawal, negotiated by the previous US administration.

British media reported the country's spy chiefs may face a grilling over intelligence failings. Several British civil servants remained on holiday as the Afghan debacle erupted, and Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has been heavily criticised for his initial response to the unfolding crisis.

The governments of Germany and Australia have also faced calls to do more and speed up the evacuation of citizens and vulnerable Afghans.

On Thursday, G7 foreign ministers called for a united international response to prevent the crisis from worsening, in comments echoed by countries including Russia, said the world should support, not pressure, Afghanistan.

A Taliban spokesman told Chinese state media that China has played a constructive role in promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and is welcome to contribute to the rebuilding of the country.

FEAR OF REPRISALS

Since seizing Kabul on Sunday, the Taliban have presented a more moderate face, saying they want peace, will not take revenge against old enemies and will respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.

A report by a Norwegian intelligence group said the Taliban had begun rounding up Afghans on a blacklist of people linked to Afghanistan's previous administration or US-led forces that supported it. Complaints by some Afghan journalists have cast doubt on assurances that independent media would be allowed.

Amnesty International said investigation an investigation found the Taliban had murdered nine ethnic Hazara men after taking control of Ghazni province last month, raising fears that the Taliban, whose members are Sunni Muslims will target Hazaras, who mostly belong to the Shi'ite minority.

A US lawmaker said the Taliban were using files from Afghanistan's intelligence agency to identify Afghans who worked for the United States.

"They are methodically ramping up efforts to round those folks up," said Representative Jason Crow, who has been leading efforts in the US Congress to accelerate the evacuation of American-affiliated Afghans.

Afghanistan NATO Germany Taliban Kabul Jake Sullivan G7 foreign ministers Foreign Minister Dominic Raab

NATO pledges to speed evacuations from Afghanistan as criticism mounts

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan: report

Facebook unveils curbs for Taliban-seized Afghanistan

China passes tough new online privacy law

Pakistan to become more self-reliant in handset production: Fitch

Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah

Fertilizer industry input-output GST mismatch: Amendment to Finance Act can help resolve issue

Capital market boost: FBR shares its input with CMGWG

Biden says Taliban must decide if they want international recognition

At least 3 killed, 50 injured in explosion during Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar

Kabul evacuees touch down in UAE on way to new life in UK

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters