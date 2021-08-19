ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,713
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,113,647
4,37324hr
7.86% positivity
Sindh
416,230
Punjab
376,252
Balochistan
31,726
Islamabad
95,196
KPK
154,606
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 19, 2021
Soybeans ease on U.S. rain relief, dollar rally

  • Corn futures slipped to a one-week low as rain was also expected to avert further stress to corn crops in parched western growing belts
Reuters 19 Aug 2021

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans eased for a third session on Thursday as traders expected forecast rain to help crops in dry U.S. areas and they assessed results from a major Midwest field tour.

Corn futures slipped to a one-week low as rain was also expected to avert further stress to corn crops in parched western growing belts.

Wheat also fell, giving back some of its sharp gains this month linked concerns over northern hemisphere harvest prospects.

A rally in the dollar, which hit a nine-month peak against a basket of other major currencies, also weighed on Chicago grains as it did on other dollar-denominated commodity markets.

"Weather forecasters are expecting cooler and wetter conditions in the northwest of the Midwest starting this weekend," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"The rains are likely to arrest the yield declines."

While moisture is seen coming too late to improve significantly yield potential in soybeans and particularly corn, it could curb drought losses in western regions and so make less of a dent to strong harvest prospects in the eastern Midwest.

The market was digesting findings from this week's Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour.

Latest feedback from Wednesday projected corn yields and soybean pod counts in Illinois above a three-year average. In western Iowa, corn yields and soy pods were seen higher than last year, but below the three-year average for corn.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.3% at $13.35-1/2 a bushel by 1057 GMT.

Soybeans have retreated from a two-week high on Tuesday that was supported by a run of exports, notably to China.

The USDA has announced export sales of U.S. soybeans each business day since Aug. 5 and the market will get a further update through weekly export data due at 1230 GMT.

Corn was down 1.2% at $5.58-1/4 a bushel, while wheat gave up 1.4% to $7.40-1/2 a bushel.

Chicago wheat soared to an 8-1/2 year high last week on lower than expected projections of supply in northern hemisphere exporting countries.

"Pressure from the dollar seems to be affecting Chicago while Black Sea wheat remains competitive despite an increase in prices," a European trader said.

Wheat Corn soyabean

