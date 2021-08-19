ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,713
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,113,647
4,37324hr
7.86% positivity
Sindh
416,230
Punjab
376,252
Balochistan
31,726
Islamabad
95,196
KPK
154,606
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Riding dividend yield wave, Russia's MOEX index on cusp of record 4,000 points

  • The rouble-based MOEX index hit an all-time high of 3,949.07 points on Aug. 18, before fading as prices for oil, Russia's main export, tumbled. But passing the 4,000 threshold seems only a matter of time
Reuters 19 Aug 2021

MOSCOW: An easing risk of sanctions, handsome dividend yields and resurgent oil prices have lifted Russian stocks to new heights this year, with the benchmark MOEX index poised to break through the 4,000-point mark on an upward trend that analysts expect to continue.

Russia's MSCI equity index has climbed more than 14% since the United States imposed sanctions on April 15, making gains similar to fellow oil producer Saudi Arabia, which it had lagged early this year, and well above the broader emerging market equity index, dragged down by China.

The rouble-based MOEX index hit an all-time high of 3,949.07 points on Aug. 18, before fading as prices for oil, Russia's main export, tumbled. But passing the 4,000 threshold seems only a matter of time.

High oil prices and Russia's rapid economic rebound have increased the attractiveness of its already high dividend yields, which the Moscow Exchange sees at 7.9% by year-end, well above emerging market peers.

This dynamic is the strongest argument for the Russian market, said Slava Smolyaninov, chief strategist at BCS Global Markets, especially with the government relying on state companies' payouts, making the investment relatively safe.

"Some people consider Russian stocks as a bond - even if there is no growth, you are getting this cash," he said.

Russia's increasing retail investor numbers, an ongoing trend that accelerated during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, is also a constant support factor for stocks, Smolyaninov said.

"They keep increasing positions by 1-1.5% per month, which is not that big, but it is growing, constant and almost uninterrupted," he said.

Soft monetary policy in key developed countries supports the global economy and is partially responsible for strong corporate earnings this year, which helps MOEX's dividend yield, said Natalia Malikh of Finam brokerage.

Russia's largest state-owned banks posted record quarterly earnings, with VTB Bank making net profit of 85.5 billion roubles ($1.15 billion) in the second quarter and dominant lender Sberbank targeting an ambitious 1 trillion roubles in 2021 net profit.

Malikh said stocks should consolidate near historical maximums this year.

"It will be difficult to maintain similar growth levels, with the market looking overbought. But there is also no reason for panic and a reversal."

Russian stock asia stock EU stocks MOEX stock index

Riding dividend yield wave, Russia's MOEX index on cusp of record 4,000 points

Biden says Taliban must decide if they want international recognition

Oil refining policy may be approved by CCoE on Friday

Taliban urge Afghans to leave Kabul airport after days of deadly chaos

Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah

After resumption of operations, PIA's first flight from Kabul reaches Islamabad

Federal, provincial employees: Secretaries’ committee unhappy over disparity in pays

Taliban fight trust deficit with PR blitz

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.47-per-unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

FBR under cyberattack—I: Wake-up call

China, Pakistan appear to be on the same page

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters