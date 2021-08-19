ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,713
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,113,647
4,37324hr
7.86% positivity
Sindh
416,230
Punjab
376,252
Balochistan
31,726
Islamabad
95,196
KPK
154,606
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold falls as Fed's taper talks boost U.S. dollar

  • Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,779.52 per ounce by 0640 GMT
Reuters 19 Aug 2021

Gold prices slipped on Thursday, as the dollar catapulted to multi-month highs after U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes signalled it would start tapering its pandemic-era stimulus this year.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,779.52 per ounce by 0640 GMT.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,779.50.

The dollar index scaled an over nine-month peak, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

"Gold lost a little bit of upside momentum as market participants increasingly grew wary of the risk that the Fed could start tapering its bond-buying by the end of the year," IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

Over the next few days, gold's price action would be determined by the speculation relating to Fed tapering and what they might say about tapering at Jackson Hole symposium, Rodda added.

The minutes from July meeting showed U.S. central bank officials saw the potential to ease bond-buying programme this year if the economy continues to improve as expected.

However, the minutes also magnified the importance of the next few months' jobs reports, with solid gains needed to meet the Fed's expectations and show that the coronavirus has not begun to again slow the economy.

Gold had slumped to a more than four-month low of $1,684.37, following a robust July nonfarm payrolls data.

The precious metal is viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. The Fed's tapering would tackle both those conditions thereby diminishing gold's appeal.

"In the short term, this taper talk may put pressure on the gold price but I believe gold has priced in the spectre of higher rates," said Vincent Tie, sales manager at Singapore dealer, Silver Bullion.

Spot silver fell 0.9% to $23.26 per ounce. Platinum dropped 1.2% to $982.94.

Palladium fell 0.6% to $2,413.02, after hitting its lowest level since March 16 at $2,409.68.

Silver Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold Asia Gold gold usa

Gold falls as Fed's taper talks boost U.S. dollar

Reports of explosion in Bahawalnagar: at least 3 killed, 50 injured

Taliban urge Afghans to leave Kabul airport after days of deadly chaos

Federal, provincial employees: Secretaries’ committee unhappy over disparity in pays

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.47-per-unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

After resumption of operations, PIA's first flight from Kabul reaches Islamabad

Taliban fight trust deficit with PR blitz

FBR under cyberattack—I: Wake-up call

China, Pakistan appear to be on the same page

Images of women vandalised as Kabul faces up to Taliban rule

PM will decide about Taliban govt recognition: Sheikh Rashid

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters