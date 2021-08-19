Assault on woman ‘TikToker’: PM speaks to IG Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday took notice of Minar-e-Pakistan incident where a woman TikToker was assaulted by a mob on August 14.

In a tweet, Zulfiqar Bukhari, a close aid of the prime minister said that that PM Khan personally spoke to Inspector General Punjab on manhandling of the woman and the vandalisation of Ranjit Singh’s statute at Lahore Fort.

The Minar-e-Pakistan incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking a woman as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.

The police registered a case against 400 men for assaulting the woman who was making TikTok videos at the park. “Police is catching [sic] all culprits involved in manhandling of female TikToker in Lahore and those damaging statue of Ranjit Singh at Lahore Fort,” Bukhari tweeted.

