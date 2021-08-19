2nd Test: Waqar optimistic about better result against West Indies

LAHORE: Admiring the efforts of Pakistani pacers in the first Test against West Indies, which Pakistan lost, bowling coach Waqar Younis has expressed optimism that Pakistan will stage a better show in the last Test match against the host commencing from 20th August and said they will go with a positive mindset in the second game and try to do better.

“I am very proud of my bowlers. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali bowled brilliantly. I have full confidence on the abilities of Mohammad Abbas. He was very impressive in the match but unfortunately he didn’t get many wickets,” Waqar said while addressing a virtual media session with Pakistani media.

The bowling coach said, “We must admire Babar Azam the way he kept his nerves and took some good decisions as captain in the last match.”

Praising the high quality competition in the thrilling first Test between West Indies and Pakistan, Younis said, “We would not get a better advertisement for the beauty of Test cricket. Both teams fought very well but unfortunately we didn’t avail some good opportunities at a crucial stage of the match which cost us at the end.”

“The pitch was conducive to seam bowling and our pacers bowled really well. Undoubtedly, it was a low target that we had to defend yet we fought really hard and it was only some dropped catches that took the game away from us,” Younis said.

