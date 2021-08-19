ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
FPCCI president, members express grief on demise of Tariq Sayeed

Recorder Report 19 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, has expressed his profound grief and sorrow on the demise of the legendary, highly-accomplished and immensely popular business leader Tariq Sayeed.

Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, SVP FPCCI, paid his tribute to the deceased business leader and remembered his patriotism and passion for the economic development of the country.

Khurram Tariq Sayeed, son of Tariq Sayeed and a former VP FPCCI, has requested the business community to kindly recite “Fateha” for his deceased father. He added that he attributes every bit of his successes and accomplishments to the guidance, affection and teachings of his adorable father.

Mian Anjum Nisar, Chairman Businessman Panel (BMP), has said that he was the patron-in-chief of BMP and led from the front always; and, nurtured his successors under his exemplary leadership.

Amjad Rafiq, Convener International Forums FPCCI, remembered his long and memorable association with Tariq Sayeed and said that he was an elderly figure for the entire business community of Pakistan.

Haji Ghulam Ali, a former senator and prominent business leader, expressed his earnest condolences to the family of Tariq Sayeed. He added that the business community can never forget his contributions.

Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Coordinator Head Office & former VP FPCCI, said that the deceased leader inspired and motivated an entire generation of business leaders and his persona was larger than life in the true sense.

Mirza Abdul Rehman, Coordinator Capital Office & former VP FPCCI, said that Tariq Sayeed was a guiding light for all of us and a highly respected senior who everyone in the business community followed. Prominent business personalities, Ather Sultan Chawla, Shabbir Mansha Churra, Sheikh Muhammad Asalm and other senior members of FPCCI offer their earnest condolences to the aggrieved family and “Fateha” for the departed soul.

