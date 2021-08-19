ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Assault on woman ‘TikToker’: Maryam condemns incident, demands stern action

NNI 19 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president and former first daughter Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday after the Minar-e-Pakistan incident said that we as parents, teachers and leaders should change the mindset of the youth.

The PML-N vice president took to the twitter to condemn the incident and said, “Heart-wrenching scenes at Minar-e-Pakistan warrant collective introspection. We as parents, teachers & leaders need to reflect upon the upbringing of our youngsters to make public spaces safe for women”.

She demanded that those involved in the abominable act must be “dragged to justice to create deterrence for future”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the horrific incident of assaulting a female TikToker occurred on the occasion of Independence Day in Greater Iqbal Park of Lahore came to light through social media 3 days later.

The mob beat the female TikTok star and her companions and while the police remained unaware of the incident. The complainant filed with the police alleged that she, along with six companions, was shooting a video at Minar-e-Pakistan when hundreds of people attacked them. She also claimed that the people were pushing and pulling her to the extent that they ripped her clothes.

The FIR had been registered under sections 354 A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant said that her companions and she tried hard to escape the mob, but the “crowd was huge and people were scaling the enclosure and coming towards us”. She also said that some people tried to help her but the crowd was too large and kept tossing her up in the air. The girl said that her ring and earrings were “forcibly taken”, as was the mobile phone of one of her companions, his identity card, and some cash that he had on him.

Maryam Nawaz PMLN TikToker Minar e Pakistan incident

Assault on woman ‘TikToker’: Maryam condemns incident, demands stern action

Oil refining policy may be approved by CCoE tomorrow

Federal, provincial employees: Secretaries’ committee unhappy over disparity in pays

US employment growth through March revised modestly lower

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.47 per unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

EU, US ‘deeply worried’ about Afghan women and girls

UK warns Taliban will be judged ‘by its actions’

PM will decide about Taliban govt recognition: Rashid

GST assessment not allowed without audit: ATIR

Ashura today

Biden admin freezes billions in Afghan reserves

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.