Promotion of education top priority, says CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar said on Wednesday that the incumbent government is paying special attention to provide quality education in far-flung areas of the province.

Talking to students from Taunsa at Chief Minister Office, here today, he said a university will be established soon in Taunsa Cadet College Fort Munro.

The CM said that promotion of education is the top priority of the government for which no stone will be left unturned. In the first phase from 1st August, 21 thousand Primary schools will be upgraded to Elementary level at a cost of Rs17 billion. In the second phase of this programme, 6653 elementary schools will be upgraded to high school level.

Moreover, Punjab Government Spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the incident of assaulting a woman in Greater Iqbal Park of Lahore is ‘very shameful.’

Commenting on the horrific incident, Chohan said that the actions of a few hundred people have brought shame to the whole society. “The accused involved in the incident are being identified with the help of video,” said Chohan adding that the accused will be punished under the law.

