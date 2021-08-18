World
US military has evacuated 3,200 people from Afghanistan so far: official
- Today, US military flights evacuated approximately 1,100 US citizens, US permanent residents, and their families on 13 flights
18 Aug 2021
WASHINGTON: The US military has evacuated more than 3,200 people from Afghanistan so far, including 1,100 on Tuesday alone, a White House official said.
"Today, US military flights evacuated approximately 1,100 US citizens, US permanent residents, and their families on 13 flights," the official said, adding: "Now that we have established the flow, we expect those numbers to escalate."
US to continue Afghan evacuations over coming weeks: Pentagon
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said that the 3,200 who had been taken out of the country so far included US personnel, and that nearly 2,000 Afghan "special immigrants" have been relocated to the United States.
Future setup in Afghanistan: Govt decides to go for 'regional decision'
US military has evacuated 3,200 people from Afghanistan so far: official
Consortium required to deliver system to support energy goals
EVM: ECP-govt divide becomes sharper
Auto factories push US industrial production higher than expected in July
Ogra seeks govt advice on sale prices of gas
July FDI plunges 31pc YoY
Afghan war over, everyone pardoned: spokesman
Afghan delegation meets PM, army chief
Boris urges PM not to recognise Taliban sans global deal
Biden has not spoken to other world leaders
Gas and RLNG: Sindh govt once again rejects WACOG
Read more stories
Comments