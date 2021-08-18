Hong Kong stocks rise on opening

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened higher on Wednesday, recouping some earlier losses after a surge in Delta variant coronavirus cases sparked fears for the global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.41 percent, or 106.82 points, to 25,852.69.

Hong Kong stocks close well down

The Shanghai Composite was up 0.18 percent, or 5.87 points, to 3,452.85, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.40 percent, or 9.64 points, to 2,402.13.