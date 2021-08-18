Markets
Hong Kong stocks rise on opening
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.41 percent, or 106.82 points, to 25,852.69
18 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened higher on Wednesday, recouping some earlier losses after a surge in Delta variant coronavirus cases sparked fears for the global economic recovery.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.41 percent, or 106.82 points, to 25,852.69.
The Shanghai Composite was up 0.18 percent, or 5.87 points, to 3,452.85, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.40 percent, or 9.64 points, to 2,402.13.
