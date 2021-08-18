ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
Pakistan

Tokyo Olympics: CM presents cheques to two Olympians, climbers

Recorder Report 18 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presented cheques to Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib for gracefully competing in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Sports Board Punjab and Energy Department gave away Rs one million each cheques to both the Olympians. The CM also presented cheques, valuing Rs one million each to climbers Sajid Ali Sadpara and Shehroz Kashif while Coach Syed Fayyaz Bukhari was given a cheque of Rs 0.5 million.

Appreciating the performance of Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib, the CM said they have brought laurels home with their outstanding talent. Similarly, Shehroz Kashif and Sajid Ali Sadpara have proved their strong commitment by climbing the killer mountain K2 at a young age, he added. Arshad Nadeem thanked the CM and vowed to win a medal in the next Olympics. Talha Talib, Sajid Ali Sadpara and Shehroz Kashif thanked the Punjab government for its support and encouragement.

Moreover, Provincial Minister for Prisons and Spokesman of the Punjab Government, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan met with the CM and apprised him about the department's performance. The CM gave him policy guidelines for best projecting the performance of the provincial government and expressed the satisfaction that a number of steps have been taken for the welfare of the people during the last three years.

Chohan said the opposition will also face defeat in the next elections. The PDM has ended in a fiasco and the people have become frustrated with their designs, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

