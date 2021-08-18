Another ship gets stuck at Karachi Port

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said that another ship of Panama-registered LPG Gas Tanker named Yodla was stuck 52 nautical miles off Karachi Port due to engine failure and loss of both anchors.

In a tweet, the minister said that the ship Panama Yodla (121 mtrs-4.5 mtrs draft) entered Pakistani waters on August 14 at 4 am.

“The towing vessel informed KPT that ship is not in control, cannot enter breakwaters, and is drifting toward shallow waters,” Ali Zaidi said. The minister said the ship was located at a safe location with the help of a tugboat.