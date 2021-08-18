Dy Chairman Senate meets Vietnam envoy ‘SEZs under CPEC important for regional connectivity, development’

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi said that Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) are very important for regional connectivity and development.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Ambassador of Vietnam Nguyen Tien Phong, who called on him at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

During the meeting, emphasis was laid on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries to further strengthened people-to-people contact.

The Deputy Chairman Senate acknowledges and appreciates Vietnam’s rapid economic growth.

He said that the two countries need to promote cooperation in the fields of tourism, education, textile, agriculture and other fields.

Mirza Afridi highlighted that diplomacy at the parliamentary level can take bilateral relations to new heights. He believed that accelerating the exchange of parliamentary delegations will further strengthen bilateral ties.

He also emphasized that Vietnamese investors can take advantage of investment opportunities in Balochistan, especially in Gwadar. He reiterated that Vietnamese investors need to take advantage of Pakistan’s improved business environment. He also highlighted that Pakistan is providing visa on arrival facility for citizens of Vietnam.

While speaking on the Kashmir Issue, Deputy Chairman Afridi said that the international community should play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue. The Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions.

He underscored that Pakistan values its relations with Vietnam.

“Pakistan and Vietnam can learn a lot from each other’s experiences in the field of trade and economic cooperation,” he said during meeting with the ambassador of Vietnam. The Deputy Chairman Senate also extended his well wishes to the government, Parliament and people of Vietnam.

He assured the ambassador of all possible cooperation for further strengthening of Pak-Vietnam relations.

Nguyen Tien Phong thanked the deputy chairman Senate for a warm welcome at the Parliament House. The ambassador said that we are proud of the friendship between Pakistan and Vietnam, which spans over 50 years. The ambassador showed pleasure that the Pakistani people are filled with hospitality.

He said that the two countries have excellent cooperation at the international level. The ambassador believed that there is scope for further enhancement of trade and economic cooperation.

He informed that contacts are being made with various chambers of commerce and business community to promote trade and explore opportunities for multi-dimensional cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021