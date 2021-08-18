Atif Zubair joins Haleeb Foods as head of marketing

KARACHI: Haleeb Foods has announced the appointment of seasoned marketing professional Muhammad Atif Zubair as new Head of Marketing in its leadership fold effective from July 2021. In his new role as the head of marketing Atif would spearhead the company’s overall marketing and corporate communications strategy.

Prior to joining Haleeb Foods, Atif has been instrumental in scaling a number of companies such as Tetra Pak, Engro Foods, British American Tobacco, Al Safi DANONE and Bliss Brands - Johannesburg. He has served as a Director Spot on Activation at Adsells Advertising.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021