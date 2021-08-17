ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO chief blames Afghan leadership for Kabul collapse

AFP 17 Aug 2021

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday the alliance was surprised by the speed of the Taliban victory in Afghanistan but blamed Afghan leaders for the "tragedy".

"Ultimately, the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up to the Taliban and to achieve the peaceful solution that Afghans desperately wanted," he said.

"This failure of the Afghan leadership led to the tragedy we are witnessing today."

Stoltenberg told reporters that the alliance was now working to ensure the safety of NATO's remaining civilian personnel and Afghan employees in Afghanistan.

Taliban overran the Afghan capital at the weekend after the Western-backed government and resistance from its US- and NATO-trained forces collapsed.

Staff from Western embassies have relocated to the city's airport, which is under the protection of a rear-guard of US troops deployed to cover the allied retreat.

"NATO has been working around the clock to maintain operations at the Kabul International Airport," Stoltenberg said, after a meeting of senior NATO diplomats from alliance members.

Taliban move to restart Kabul amid wave of caution

"Around 800 NATO civilian personnel have remained to provide key functions under very challenging circumstances, including air traffic control, fuel and communications."

"Let me also thank the military forces of NATO allies -- in particular Turkey, the United States and United Kingdom -- for a vital role in securing the airport.

Stoltenberg said NATO's senior civilian representative in Afghanistan, Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo, would remain at the airport "to coordinate and facilitate the evacuation" of NATO staff and Afghan employees.

"The Taliban must respect and facilitate the safe departure all those who wish to leave the airport and, as well, roads and border crossings must be open," he said.

"All Afghan men, women and children deserve to live in safety and dignity."

Afghanistan NATO Taliban Jens Stoltenberg

NATO chief blames Afghan leadership for Kabul collapse

Taliban move to restart Kabul amid wave of caution

KSE-100 stages recovery, increases 346 points

Bilawal urges united stance against terrorism amid Afghanistan chaos

Turkey welcomes Taliban statements since their takeover in Afghanistan

Sindh to reopen schools from August 23: education minister

Export-oriented sectors: ECC approves continuation of gas, power subsidy

Ministries told to expedite import of wheat, sugar

Ex-mill value of white crystalline sugar fixed at Rs72.22/kg

Steel Corp: Divestment of stakes to be approved

Pakistan to remain closely engaged with US: FM Qureshi tells Blinken

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters