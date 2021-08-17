Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,370,427 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 207,838,740 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 8,388 new deaths and 636,698 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,180, followed by Russia with 805 and the United States with 684.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 622,321 deaths from 36,888,978 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 569,492 deaths from 20,378,570 cases, India with 432,079 deaths from 32,250,679 cases, Mexico with 248,652 deaths from 3,108,438 cases, and Peru with 197,487 deaths from 2,134,365 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 599 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 296, Brazil with 268 and the Republic of North Macedonia with 267.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,408,312 deaths from 42,156,184 cases, Europe 1,223,973 deaths from 60,856,194 infections, and Asia 732,695 deaths from 47,670,385 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 649,023 deaths from 38,342,003 cases, Africa 184,472 deaths from 7,294,257 cases, the Middle East 170,375 deaths from 11,419,102 cases, and Oceania 1,577 deaths from 100,617 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.