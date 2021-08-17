ANL 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.5%)
ASC 18.35 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.76%)
ASL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
FCCL 21.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.43%)
FFL 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.45%)
FNEL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
GGGL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
GGL 45.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.37%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.64%)
KAPCO 38.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.71%)
MLCF 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.99%)
NETSOL 152.52 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.69%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.87%)
PAEL 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.76%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.31%)
POWER 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
PRL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.23%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.35%)
TELE 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.5%)
TRG 166.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.86%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.95%)
WTL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 54.07 (1.07%)
BR30 25,658 Increased By ▲ 354.65 (1.4%)
KSE100 47,226 Increased By ▲ 313.3 (0.67%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 139.89 (0.74%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,573
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,105,300
3,22124hr
6.69% positivity
Sindh
413,379
Punjab
373,718
Balochistan
31,632
Islamabad
94,402
KPK
153,134
German bond yields fall to lowest in over a week ahead of US data

  • Bond market focus is on data out of the United States, with a Reuters poll expecting retail sales to have fallen 0.2% month-on-month in July from a 0.6% increase in June
Reuters 17 Aug 2021

German bond yields fell alongside those of US Treasuries to their lowest in over a week on Tuesday, ahead of a US retail sales report that is expected to add to data showing slowing economic momentum.

Risk sentiment was also dampened by a further spike in Delta variant-related COVID-19 cases and uncertainty following the Taliban's seizure of power in Afghanistan, with stock markets in Europe opening lower.

Bond market focus is on data out of the United States, with a Reuters poll expecting retail sales to have fallen 0.2% month-on-month in July from a 0.6% increase in June.

German bond yields give up rise after US price data

Industrial production, however, is expected to have increased 0.5% month-on-month, slightly higher than in June.

Following an unexpected sharp fall in US consumer sentiment on Friday that sent bond yields tumbling, signs that consumer spending faltered by a larger degree, given a resurgent Delta variant, could prompt yet another market rethink of the US Federal Reserve's taper timeline.

Data on Monday showed Chinese factory output and retail sales growth slowing sharper than expected, adding further uncertainty to the economic growth picture.

That usually benefits safe-haven bond prices, which move inversely with yields.

"The focus is on US data, scoured for any hints of further economic deceleration and leaving the bias for lower rates intact for now," ING analysts told clients.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, fell nearly 3 basis points to -0.496% in early trade, the lowest since Aug. 6, tracking US Treasury yields lower.

Italy's 10-year yield was down similarly to 0.54%, keeping the closely watched gap with German equivalents at 103 bps.

In the primary market, Germany is scheduled to raise 6 billion euros from the auction of a new two-year bond.

Focus will be on a speech by Fed chairman Jerome Powell following the European markets close at 1730 GMT.

German bond Delta variant

German bond yields fall to lowest in over a week ahead of US data

