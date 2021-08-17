World
Indian embassy officials, including ambassador, evacuating Kabul
- Thousands of people desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul's airport on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital
17 Aug 2021
Indian embassy officials in Kabul, including the ambassador, are being evacuated from the Afghan capital, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry in New Delhi said on Tuesday.
"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately," spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.
German evacuation flight can't land in Kabul, diverts to Tashkent
Thousands of people desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul's airport on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the United States to pause evacuations.
Biden defends US pullout, blames Afghan govt that 'gave up and fled'
